Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) PT Raised to $42.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Shares of CLFD opened at $34.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.96 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.24. Clearfield has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $50.82.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.13. Clearfield had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $36.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Clearfield’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Clearfield will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearfield news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.62 per share, with a total value of $59,240.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,259,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,315,157.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Clearfield by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 11,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Clearfield by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

