Analyzing Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) and BowFlex (NYSE:BFX)

BowFlex (NYSE:BFX – Get Free Report) and Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.0% of BowFlex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.9% of Li Ning shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of BowFlex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BowFlex and Li Ning, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BowFlex 0 0 1 0 3.00 Li Ning 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

BowFlex currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 925.64%. Given BowFlex’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe BowFlex is more favorable than Li Ning.

This table compares BowFlex and Li Ning’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BowFlex $226.39 million 0.03 -$105.40 million ($2.10) -0.09 Li Ning N/A N/A N/A ($0.56) -4.49

Li Ning has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BowFlex. Li Ning is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BowFlex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BowFlex and Li Ning’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BowFlex -32.13% -162.93% -48.40% Li Ning N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BowFlex beats Li Ning on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BowFlex

BowFlex Inc., a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer use in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers cardio products, exercise bikes, treadmills, ellipticals, home gyms, dumbbells, kettlebells, and barbells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, and Schwinn brands, as well as digital fitness platform under the JRNY brand. In addition, it engages in licensing its brands and intellectual properties. The company offers its products directly to consumers through television advertising, social media, websites, and catalogs; and through a network of retail companies consisting of sporting goods stores, online-only retailers, electronics stores, furniture stores, and large-format and warehouse stores, as well as specialty retailers and independent bike dealers. The company was formerly known as Nautilus, Inc. and changed its name to BowFlex Inc. in November 2023. BowFlex Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington. On March 4, 2024, BowFlex Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey.

About Li Ning

Li Ning Company Limited, a sports brand company, engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including professional and leisure footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories under the LI-NING brand. It also develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and/or sells outdoor sports products under the AIGLE brand; table tennis products under the Double Happiness brand name; fashionable fitness products for dance and yoga under the Danskin brand; and badminton products under the Kason brand name. The company also provides brand licensing, administrative, and property management services. It operates conventional stores, flagship stores, China LI-NING stores, LI-NING 1990 stores, factory outlets, and multi-brand stores under the LI-NING brand. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

