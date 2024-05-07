RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Stock Performance

RDHL opened at $0.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75. RedHill Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $3.28.

Institutional Trading of RedHill Biopharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 722,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 6.53% of RedHill Biopharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

