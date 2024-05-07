Potbelly (PBPB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Potbelly to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Potbelly had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 50.06%. The company had revenue of $125.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.80 million. On average, analysts expect Potbelly to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Potbelly Stock Performance
Shares of Potbelly stock opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $292.05 million, a PE ratio of 61.50 and a beta of 1.36. Potbelly has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $14.36.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Potbelly Company Profile
Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
