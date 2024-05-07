Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Raised to $355.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $336.00 to $355.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMGN. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on Amgen from $314.00 to $284.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Amgen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $305.05.

Get Amgen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amgen

Amgen Stock Down 3.8 %

AMGN opened at $299.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $275.21 and a 200-day moving average of $281.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 19.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Insider Activity

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth about $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amgen

(Get Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.