World Acceptance (WRLD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2024

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLDGet Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.35 per share for the quarter.

World Acceptance Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of World Acceptance stock traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.74. 853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,652. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.58 and its 200 day moving average is $125.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 20.46 and a current ratio of 20.46. World Acceptance has a 1 year low of $88.79 and a 1 year high of $160.07. The firm has a market cap of $849.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Luke J. Umstetter sold 400 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $52,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,855.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

World Acceptance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.