World Acceptance (WRLD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.35 per share for the quarter.

World Acceptance Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of World Acceptance stock traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.74. 853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,652. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.58 and its 200 day moving average is $125.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 20.46 and a current ratio of 20.46. World Acceptance has a 1 year low of $88.79 and a 1 year high of $160.07. The firm has a market cap of $849.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Luke J. Umstetter sold 400 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $52,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,855.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

