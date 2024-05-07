Trade Desk (TTD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Trade Desk to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.61 million. On average, analysts expect Trade Desk to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TTD stock opened at $91.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.78, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.87 and its 200 day moving average is $75.91. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $60.23 and a 12-month high of $94.00.

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,794 shares in the company, valued at $12,515,756.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $6,132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,551,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,905,976.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,794 shares in the company, valued at $12,515,756.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 642,170 shares of company stock valued at $53,970,398. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.38.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

