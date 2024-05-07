Trade Desk (TTD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Trade Desk to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.61 million. On average, analysts expect Trade Desk to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Trade Desk Trading Up 3.1 %
TTD stock opened at $91.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.78, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.87 and its 200 day moving average is $75.91. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $60.23 and a 12-month high of $94.00.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.38.
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
