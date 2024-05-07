Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.88.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $55.69 on Friday. Five9 has a 12-month low of $51.01 and a 12-month high of $92.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.83 and a 200-day moving average of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $239.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.64 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $420,435.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in Five9 by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

