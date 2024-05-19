American National Bank Cuts Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

American National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,022 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,878,811 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $284,822,000 after buying an additional 1,568,485 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 237.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,677,194 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $67,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,406 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,539,062 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $91,787,000 after acquiring an additional 859,440 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,507.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 852,357 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,520,000 after purchasing an additional 799,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 32.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,339,859 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $94,766,000 after purchasing an additional 575,933 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at $26,793,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 434,287 shares of company stock worth $15,415,304. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.59.

Halliburton Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE HAL traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,639,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,658,051. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $28.43 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.94.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

