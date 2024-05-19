Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by American National Bank

American National Bank boosted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Aflac were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Aflac during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $666,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,342. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,914. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $88.37. 2,300,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,306,028. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.18 and its 200-day moving average is $82.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.10 and a fifty-two week high of $88.41.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AFL. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

View Our Latest Report on AFL

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.