American National Bank Sells 2,874 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

American National Bank reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 101,010 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,000. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 78,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $3,910,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 12,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BMY. Barclays cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.2 %

BMY traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.03. 15,787,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,696,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $89.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

