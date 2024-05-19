Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX) Trading Down 3.3%

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.75. 24,903 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 46,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

Synaptogenix Trading Down 3.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.51.

Synaptogenix Company Profile

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. The company focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease.

