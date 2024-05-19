Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD) Trading Down 7.6%

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.66 and last traded at $3.66. Approximately 181,594 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 656,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

Infobird Trading Down 7.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.02.

Institutional Trading of Infobird

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Infobird stock. Sabby Management LLC grew its holdings in Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Free Report) by 1,991.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 476,496 shares during the quarter. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Infobird worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infobird

Infobird Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

