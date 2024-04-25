Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.000-2.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion. Wabash National also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.00-$2.50 EPS.

Wabash National Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WNC traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,602. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.58. Wabash National has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $30.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $515.28 million for the quarter. Wabash National had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 9.12%. Research analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wabash National from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wabash National news, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $27,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,386 shares in the company, valued at $172,805.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $81,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,869. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $27,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,805.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

See Also

