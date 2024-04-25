Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS.
Stifel Financial Stock Performance
Shares of SF traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.60. 244,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.17. Stifel Financial has a 1 year low of $54.81 and a 1 year high of $79.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.18.
Stifel Financial Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.25%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $1,887,763.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,687,484.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stifel Financial news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $1,887,763.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,687,484.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $2,713,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,150.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Stifel Financial
Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.
