VeraBank N.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

VeraBank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $5,074,000. W Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 32,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 17,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 59,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,528 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.40. 5,611,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,838,263. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $100.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.31.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

