4,000 Shares in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Bought by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZM. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.56.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.82. 3,041,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,863,555. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30 and a beta of -0.05. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $58.87 and a one year high of $75.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.71.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 14.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 27,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,146.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,140 shares in the company, valued at $5,896,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,421 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total value of $154,193.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,732,163.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 27,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,146.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,896,777.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,231 shares of company stock worth $6,179,621 over the last quarter. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

