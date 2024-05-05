Knuff & Co LLC Acquires 96 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.1% of Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 113,495.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,140,060,000 after buying an additional 3,324,288 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Broadcom by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,025,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,343,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,755 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $560,563,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,019,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,338,203,000 after purchasing an additional 573,826 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 19.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,601 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,663,339,000 after buying an additional 514,120 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total transaction of $3,291,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,257,092.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total value of $3,291,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,257,092.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $39.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,278.11. 2,489,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,058. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $601.29 and a 1 year high of $1,438.17. The firm has a market cap of $592.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,308.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1,147.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,285.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.