MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Bought by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in MSCI by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 6.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 348.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of MSCI by 45.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 13,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,092,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $464.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $545.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $538.56. The company has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.95 and a fifty-two week high of $617.39.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 111.33%. The company had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MSCI from $671.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $562.87.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

