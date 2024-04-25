Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.74 EPS

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.85 by ($1.74), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.44 EPS.
Lithia Motors Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of LAD stock traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $252.31. The company had a trading volume of 230,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,278. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $206.69 and a 12 month high of $331.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.85.
Lithia Motors Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.51%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total transaction of $40,208.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Lithia Motors
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.
