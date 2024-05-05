Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 1.9% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,411,118 shares. The stock has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.57.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

