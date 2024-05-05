Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. Hershey updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.590-9.590 EPS.

Hershey Price Performance

NYSE HSY traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.92. 3,396,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,441. Hershey has a 1-year low of $178.82 and a 1-year high of $275.89. The company has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.31%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total transaction of $278,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,196,824.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Edward Jones reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $191.00 to $183.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.78.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

