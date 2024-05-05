261 Shares in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Purchased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 261 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 712,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,194,000 after buying an additional 247,049 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,111,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $598,220,000 after purchasing an additional 245,814 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,131,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 83.1% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 164,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,933,000 after purchasing an additional 74,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 72,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,549,000 after purchasing an additional 45,588 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

NSIT stock opened at $193.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.91 and a twelve month high of $194.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.54 and its 200-day moving average is $174.51. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $1,365,498.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,316,948.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $1,365,498.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,316,948.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total value of $337,939.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,324.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,203 in the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NSIT

Insight Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.