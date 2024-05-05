M&T Bank Corp Sells 17,647 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,647 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $12,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $572,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 652,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,217,000 after acquiring an additional 13,613 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS MTUM traded up $2.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.10. The stock had a trading volume of 949,531 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

