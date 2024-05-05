Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Alterna Wealth Management Inc.

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.3% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 34,124 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 86.9% during the third quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 7,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Visa by 1.8% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,865 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

V traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $268.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,862,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,930,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $493.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.14 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.42.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,724 shares of company stock worth $3,278,698. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

