Merit Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after acquiring an additional 14,363 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 289,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $111,524,000 after acquiring an additional 56,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $438.18 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $442.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.23. The company has a market capitalization of $142.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,190,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,330 shares of company stock worth $11,713,578 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.04.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

