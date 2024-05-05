iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) is Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,102 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 12.1% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.30. 4,960,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,570,730. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.57. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $82.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,690.68 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2616 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

