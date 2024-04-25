Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $3.53 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $151,900,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $1,009,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $423,780,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $459,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI opened at $152.25 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $159.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FI shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

