John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.83

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.83 and traded as high as $11.74. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $11.73, with a volume of 126,869 shares trading hands.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.86.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
