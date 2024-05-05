John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.83

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.83 and traded as high as $11.74. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $11.73, with a volume of 126,869 shares trading hands.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Up 1.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.86.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 923.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 496,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 447,941 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 270.0% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 378,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 276,221 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $1,849,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,561,000. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

