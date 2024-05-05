Pearson (LON:PSON) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $971.41

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 971.41 ($12.20) and traded as high as GBX 988 ($12.41). Pearson shares last traded at GBX 987.40 ($12.40), with a volume of 1,824,346 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pearson from GBX 1,200 ($15.07) to GBX 1,220 ($15.32) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 975 ($12.25) to GBX 965 ($12.12) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,005.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 972.27. The stock has a market cap of £6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,863.02, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of GBX 15.70 ($0.20) per share. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous dividend of $7.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,339.62%.

In other news, insider Graeme Pitkethly bought 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,037 ($13.03) per share, for a total transaction of £2,177.70 ($2,735.46). 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

