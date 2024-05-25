Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.11

Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.11 and traded as high as $13.12. Kronos Worldwide shares last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 174,279 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KRO. StockNews.com upgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kronos Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -56.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $400.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.94 million. Kronos Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is -330.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 631.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 18,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.11% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

