FineMark National Bank & Trust Grows Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in KLA were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of KLA stock traded up $13.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $779.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,077. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $418.12 and a 52 week high of $790.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $701.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $634.89. The company has a market capitalization of $104.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $727.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total transaction of $803,563.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,726,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,399,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,136 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,781 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

