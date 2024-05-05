Informa (LON:INF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $776.54

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 776.54 ($9.75) and traded as high as GBX 817.80 ($10.27). Informa shares last traded at GBX 815.80 ($10.25), with a volume of 1,982,748 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INF shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.25) target price on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 922 ($11.58) price target on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Informa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 865.33 ($10.87).

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The company has a market capitalization of £11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3,263.20, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 812.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 777.21.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a GBX 12.20 ($0.15) dividend. This is a positive change from Informa’s previous dividend of $5.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. Informa’s payout ratio is presently 7,200.00%.

In other Informa news, insider Gareth Wright sold 57,872 shares of Informa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 820 ($10.30), for a total transaction of £474,550.40 ($596,093.96). 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

