Inchcape (LON:INCH) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $686.63

Shares of Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 686.63 ($8.62) and traded as high as GBX 768 ($9.65). Inchcape shares last traded at GBX 763 ($9.58), with a volume of 230,595 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.19) target price on shares of Inchcape in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.06) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,173.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 706.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 686.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a GBX 24.30 ($0.31) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Inchcape’s previous dividend of $9.60. This represents a yield of 3.57%. Inchcape’s payout ratio is currently 5,230.77%.

In other news, insider Duncan Tait acquired 9,590 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 622 ($7.81) per share, for a total transaction of £59,649.80 ($74,927.52). In other Inchcape news, insider Byron Elmer Grote purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 637 ($8.00) per share, for a total transaction of £44,590 ($56,010.55). Also, insider Duncan Tait bought 9,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 622 ($7.81) per share, for a total transaction of £59,649.80 ($74,927.52). Insiders own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. It operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

