Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,838.73

Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,838.73 ($23.10) and traded as high as GBX 1,932 ($24.27). Hill & Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,902 ($23.89), with a volume of 106,460 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.38) target price on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HILS
Hill & Smith Price Performance
Hill & Smith Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 28 ($0.35) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Hill & Smith’s previous dividend of $15.00. Hill & Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,058.82%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Hill & Smith
In related news, insider Alan Giddins purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,894 ($23.79) per share, with a total value of £73,866 ($92,784.83). Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.
About Hill & Smith
Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Roads & Security, Engineered Solutions, and Galvanizing Services. The Roads & Security segment supplies products and services to support road and highway infrastructure, including temporary and permanent road safety barriers; renewable energy lighting and power solutions; intelligent traffic solutions; street lighting columns; and bridge parapets, as well as offers security products that includes hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hill & Smith
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Hill & Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill & Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.