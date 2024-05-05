Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,838.73

Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,838.73 ($23.10) and traded as high as GBX 1,932 ($24.27). Hill & Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,902 ($23.89), with a volume of 106,460 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.38) target price on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,898.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,841.80. The company has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,237.65 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 28 ($0.35) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Hill & Smith’s previous dividend of $15.00. Hill & Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,058.82%.

In related news, insider Alan Giddins purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,894 ($23.79) per share, with a total value of £73,866 ($92,784.83). Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Roads & Security, Engineered Solutions, and Galvanizing Services. The Roads & Security segment supplies products and services to support road and highway infrastructure, including temporary and permanent road safety barriers; renewable energy lighting and power solutions; intelligent traffic solutions; street lighting columns; and bridge parapets, as well as offers security products that includes hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

