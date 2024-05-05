Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.39

Shares of Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.39 and traded as high as C$11.49. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$11.38, with a volume of 2,517 shares traded.

Melcor Developments Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.05, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 10.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$348.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$125.13 million during the quarter. Melcor Developments had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 19.98%. Research analysts predict that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 2.3104839 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Melcor Developments Cuts Dividend

Melcor Developments Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Melcor Developments’s payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Land, Properties, REIT, and Golf divisions. It develops, owns, and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

