Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.41

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.41 and traded as high as $16.10. Park City Group shares last traded at $15.93, with a volume of 23,478 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Park City Group in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Park City Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Park City Group by 53.8% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Park City Group by 350,300.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 28,024 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Park City Group by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 22,469 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Park City Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 169,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. 26.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.
