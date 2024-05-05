Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.46

Shares of Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.46 and traded as high as C$0.53. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at C$0.53, with a volume of 28,500 shares changing hands.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Perpetual Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.
Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.11. Perpetual Energy had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of C$12.77 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post 0.0203443 EPS for the current year.
Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. The company's portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta. Perpetual Energy Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
