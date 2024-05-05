Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $173.53

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $173.53 and traded as high as $179.99. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $177.91, with a volume of 4,406,357 shares traded.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.73.

Institutional Trading of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 565,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,137,000 after buying an additional 71,749 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 44.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.1% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 10,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

