IMI (LON:IMI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,664.69

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,664.69 ($20.91) and traded as high as GBX 1,780.86 ($22.37). IMI shares last traded at GBX 1,765 ($22.17), with a volume of 368,956 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMI. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($27.01) price target on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($24.49) target price on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Get IMI alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on IMI

IMI Trading Up 0.3 %

IMI Increases Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1,897.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,772.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,667.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 19.20 ($0.24) per share. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from IMI’s previous dividend of $9.10. IMI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,010.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Roy Twite sold 57,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,819 ($22.85), for a total transaction of £1,038,048.73 ($1,303,917.51). Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

IMI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs and manufactures engineering products in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States of America, rest of the Americas, China, rest of Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.