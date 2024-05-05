BCE (NYSE:BCE) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.99 to $3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.67 billion to $25.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.21 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Argus lowered shares of BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. CIBC upgraded shares of BCE from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Get BCE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BCE

BCE Price Performance

BCE stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.60. 2,259,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,339,421. BCE has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.56.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BCE had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 16.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that BCE will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.738 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 204.86%.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.