Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock Position Reduced by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,872,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $245,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,626,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,199,000 after buying an additional 585,797 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,268,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,972,000 after acquiring an additional 324,095 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1,058.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after acquiring an additional 185,370 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 314,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,301,000 after buying an additional 178,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,638,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,853. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $149.94. The company has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.50.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

