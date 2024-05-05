Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $130.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $70.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Carvana from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Carvana from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carvana from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Carvana from an underperform rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.44.

Shares of CVNA traded up $5.17 on Thursday, reaching $121.67. The stock had a trading volume of 8,528,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,397,261. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.81 and a 200 day moving average of $56.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 53.36 and a beta of 3.28. Carvana has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $124.20.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.97) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,126 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,694. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,694. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neha Parikh purchased 1,300 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.68 per share, for a total transaction of $99,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,585,080.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 442,233 shares of company stock valued at $38,200,169. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 11.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

