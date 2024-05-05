BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) PT Raised to $40.00 at TD Cowen

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at TD Cowen from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.77% from the company’s current price.

BWA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.93.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BWA

BorgWarner Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of BWA stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.44. 4,825,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527,433. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.30. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,638.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $1,144,636.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,638.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,015,478. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 5.8% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its position in BorgWarner by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 43,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

(Get Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.