Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAXGet Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-$0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.77 billion. Baxter International also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.88-$2.98 EPS.

BAX traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $36.89. 6,246,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,358,723. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day moving average of $38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.64. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $50.21.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAXGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAX. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Baxter International from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.30.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

