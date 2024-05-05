Carvana’s (CVNA) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CVNA. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Carvana from an underperform rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Carvana from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded Carvana from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Carvana from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.44.

Get Carvana alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carvana

Carvana Stock Performance

CVNA traded up $5.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.67. 8,528,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,397,261. Carvana has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $124.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.03. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36 and a beta of 3.28.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.97) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Carvana

In other news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 9,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $770,824.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 178,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,833,144.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 4,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $347,679.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,654,268.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 9,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $770,824.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 178,885 shares in the company, valued at $14,833,144.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 442,233 shares of company stock valued at $38,200,169. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at $969,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 109.4% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 84,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 44,392 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 11.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 9.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carvana

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.