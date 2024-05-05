Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Alterna Wealth Management Inc.

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.2% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 537,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,969,000 after buying an additional 23,294 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $5.76 on Friday, reaching $469.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,586,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,467,846. The firm has a market cap of $425.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $370.92 and a fifty-two week high of $483.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $470.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $442.55.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

