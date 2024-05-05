M&T Bank Corp Has $17.83 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,087 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $17,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,025,000 after acquiring an additional 12,090 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,685,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,327,000 after purchasing an additional 151,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 55,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWY stock traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.78. 319,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,497. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $137.94 and a 1-year high of $197.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.22.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

