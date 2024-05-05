Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.54) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. William Blair raised Carvana from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carvana from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.44.

Get Carvana alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Carvana

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVNA traded up $5.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,528,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,397,261. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.81 and a 200-day moving average of $56.03. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36 and a beta of 3.28. Carvana has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $124.20.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.97) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 18,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $2,103,944.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 896,449 shares in the company, valued at $104,203,231.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 18,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $2,103,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,203,231.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 18,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $2,071,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 213,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,572,968.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 442,233 shares of company stock worth $38,200,169. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth $240,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 20.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Carvana during the third quarter valued at $236,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carvana

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.