Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.67 to $0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of +4 to +6% yr/yr or $1.091 billion to $1.112 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.

Sotera Health Stock Performance

Shares of SHC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,039,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,531. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.01. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $19.40.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Sotera Health had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The business had revenue of $310.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHC shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Sotera Health from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sotera Health

In related news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 83,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $1,189,289.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 544,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,790,492.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 83,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $1,189,289.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 544,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,790,492.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 16,594,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $237,465,334.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,822,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,056,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

Featured Stories

